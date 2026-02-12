Citigroup Cuts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $16.50

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $30.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.32.

HIMS stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $853,513.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,239.92. The trade was a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $504,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 305,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,202,460.31. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,648. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

