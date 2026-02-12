Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 21.6% increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm’s core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.