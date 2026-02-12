Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.3% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 30,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,158 shares of company stock valued at $127,919,578. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $185.83 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $374.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

