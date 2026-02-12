Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,158 shares of company stock valued at $127,919,578. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $185.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $186.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

