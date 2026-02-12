Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,721,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

