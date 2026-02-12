Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.50 and last traded at $167.8030, with a volume of 379765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.47.

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong profitability — non‑GAAP EPS of $3.40 topped the consensus (~$2.77) and margins/ROE remain high, driven by subscription strength. This supports near‑term earnings stability. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat and strong profitability — non‑GAAP EPS of $3.40 topped the consensus (~$2.77) and margins/ROE remain high, driven by subscription strength. This supports near‑term earnings stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum and subscription growth — total revenue rose ~6% Y/Y and security subscription revenue grew ~11% Y/Y, indicating recurring revenue expansion and customer adoption of Check Point’s platforms. Read More.

Product momentum and subscription growth — total revenue rose ~6% Y/Y and security subscription revenue grew ~11% Y/Y, indicating recurring revenue expansion and customer adoption of Check Point’s platforms. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI push via acquisitions — Check Point announced acquisitions (Cyata, Cyclops, Rotate and earlier Lakera AI) to bolster AI security, positioning the company to capture enterprise AI‑security demand. Management stressed AI as a 2026 priority. Read More.

Strategic AI push via acquisitions — Check Point announced acquisitions (Cyata, Cyclops, Rotate and earlier Lakera AI) to bolster AI security, positioning the company to capture enterprise AI‑security demand. Management stressed AI as a 2026 priority. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strong cash position and buybacks — cash & equivalents + marketable securities rose to ~$4.34B (proceeds from convertible notes) and the company repurchased ~$1.4B of stock in 2025; that supports capital return but also reflects active balance‑sheet management. Read More.

Strong cash position and buybacks — cash & equivalents + marketable securities rose to ~$4.34B (proceeds from convertible notes) and the company repurchased ~$1.4B of stock in 2025; that supports capital return but also reflects active balance‑sheet management. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Calculated billings and RPO up ~8% — forward‑looking contract metrics improved, which signals revenue visibility but their timing/recognition can mute near‑term impact. Read More.

Calculated billings and RPO up ~8% — forward‑looking contract metrics improved, which signals revenue visibility but their timing/recognition can mute near‑term impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed expectations — Q4 revenue $744.9M vs ~ $746.4M consensus (a small miss) which may have disappointed investors who focus on top‑line momentum. Read More.

Revenue slightly missed expectations — Q4 revenue $744.9M vs ~ $746.4M consensus (a small miss) which may have disappointed investors who focus on top‑line momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: One‑time tax/tax‑settlement benefit boosted EPS — management disclosed ~ $0.52 benefit to Q4 EPS from tax rate changes and a settlement, suggesting some of the beat is transitory and could temper forward EPS expectations. Read More.

One‑time tax/tax‑settlement benefit boosted EPS — management disclosed ~ $0.52 benefit to Q4 EPS from tax rate changes and a settlement, suggesting some of the beat is transitory and could temper forward EPS expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Financing and M&A add complexity — issuance of nearly $2B of convertible notes boosted cash but increased long‑term liabilities; multiple small acquisitions and higher operating expenses raise integration and margin risks. Some investors may be selling into the mixed print. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $225.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average of $191.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

