Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.66 and traded as high as C$5.67. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 254,582 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIA. Desjardins lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, B.Riley Securit raised shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$492.89 million for the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

