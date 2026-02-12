CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CF stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in CF Industries by 451.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

