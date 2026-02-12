Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8182.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Certara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Certara from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CERT

Certara Trading Down 1.0%

Institutional Trading of Certara

CERT opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Certara has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Certara by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.