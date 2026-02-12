Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in January

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 459 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 1,012 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Century Next Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTUY opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. Century Next Financial has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $70.88.
Century Next Financial Company Profile
