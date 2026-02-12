Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.71 and traded as high as C$27.00. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$26.89, with a volume of 976,601 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.63.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CG

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$550.23 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.