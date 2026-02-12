Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks/MSN published pieces arguing Centene is a long‑term value stock, highlighting attractive valuation metrics and the company's scale in government-sponsored health plans; this kind of favorable narrative can support investor demand.

Positive Sentiment: Centene's community outreach via Superior HealthPlan and The Centene Foundation (No One Eats Alone program in Texas schools) is positive for brand and ESG perception—helps long‑term reputation with payors and state partners.

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $39 (from $32) and kept a Hold rating—an upward revision that signals modestly improved analyst expectations even if the rating stayed conservative.

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also raised its target to $38 (from $34) and maintained a Hold—another incremental upgrade to analyst targets that can support the stock after recent volatility.

Neutral Sentiment: Argus moved Centene to a Hold—an analyst change that reduces downside concern but is not a clear buy signal.

Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating, keeping consensus sentiment cautious given regulatory and margin pressures.

Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained its Hold on Centene, consistent with the mixed analyst tone—supportive of stability but not a catalyst for a large rerating.

Negative Sentiment: Axios/other outlets report Centene is among insurers to receive subpoenas from a House panel—this introduces regulatory and legal risk that could pressure sentiment and create short‑term volatility.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 66.0% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,487,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Centene by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 122,870 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $21,485,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,384,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 199,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Centene has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

