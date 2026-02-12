Cencora, Inc. $COR Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 69.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 200.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cencora by 505.0% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.92.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $365.89 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.71 and a twelve month high of $377.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.79 and a 200-day moving average of $327.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

