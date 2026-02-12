Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Celanese has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of CE opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.