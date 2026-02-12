CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 277,728 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the January 15th total of 68,415 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 601,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CDT Equity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CDT Equity Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 106,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. CDT Equity has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $220.64.

CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($13.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CDT Equity stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 28.28% of CDT Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDT Equity

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Further Reading

