CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.300-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

CBRE Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and solid core profitability: CBRE reported adjusted/core EPS of $2.73 for Q4 (GAAP EPS $1.39), beating the consensus EPS estimate by $0.04. Management also highlighted resilient margins and strong return on equity. Press Release

EPS beat and solid core profitability: CBRE reported adjusted/core EPS of $2.73 for Q4 (GAAP EPS $1.39), beating the consensus EPS estimate by $0.04. Management also highlighted resilient margins and strong return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Full-year strength and cash flow: 2025 revenue rose ~13% to $40.6B, core EPS for the year was $6.38, and operating cash flow was about $1.6B — metrics that support CBRE’s longer-term growth thesis. Business Wire — Financial Results

Full-year strength and cash flow: 2025 revenue rose ~13% to $40.6B, core EPS for the year was $6.38, and operating cash flow was about $1.6B — metrics that support CBRE’s longer-term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price targets remain constructive: Several sell‑side firms maintain Overweight/Outperform ratings and the median price target in recent data is ~$185, indicating analyst expectations above current levels. Quiver Quant — Analyst/Target Data

Analyst coverage and price targets remain constructive: Several sell‑side firms maintain Overweight/Outperform ratings and the median price target in recent data is ~$185, indicating analyst expectations above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/industry backdrop mixed but with upside signals: CBRE’s research projects commercial real estate investment growth this year, a positive structural datapoint for revenue opportunity across its advisory and transaction businesses. TipRanks — Industry Outlook

Macro/industry backdrop mixed but with upside signals: CBRE’s research projects commercial real estate investment growth this year, a positive structural datapoint for revenue opportunity across its advisory and transaction businesses. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed quarterly consensus: Q4 revenue was $11.63B vs. analyst estimates of $11.67B — that small miss on top-line drove investor concern despite the EPS beat. Press Release (slides)

Revenue slightly missed quarterly consensus: Q4 revenue was $11.63B vs. analyst estimates of $11.67B — that small miss on top-line drove investor concern despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Large intraday sell-off, high volume and recent insider sales: The stock experienced heavy selling and elevated volume during the session; Quiver data also flags recent insider dispositions, which can amplify negative sentiment. Quiver Quant — Trading/Insider Data

Large intraday sell-off, high volume and recent insider sales: The stock experienced heavy selling and elevated volume during the session; Quiver data also flags recent insider dispositions, which can amplify negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Immediate investor reaction cautious: Market headlines and commentary highlight the mixed print (beat on EPS, slight revenue miss) and profit‑taking after a prior run-up, contributing to the downward move. Yahoo Finance — Investor Reaction

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 419.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Articles

