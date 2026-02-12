CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.6940. Approximately 4,479,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,418,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Zacks Research raised shares of CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 9th. William Blair cut CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CarMax from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax's revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,758,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 191,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 66.6% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 461.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

