Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch Sells 36,260 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total value of $14,989,158.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares in the company, valued at $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $418.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.6% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Further Reading

