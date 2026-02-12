CAR Group Limited (CAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.43 on April 12th

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Sunday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
CAR Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.
About CAR Group
