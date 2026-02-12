CAR Group Limited (CAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.43 on April 12th

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Sunday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

CAR Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CAR Group alerts:

About CAR Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies.

Receive News & Ratings for CAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.