Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Short Interest Up 193.5% in January

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 589,937 shares, a growth of 193.5% from the January 15th total of 201,024 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,463,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Captivision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Captivision Trading Down 7.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Captivision

NASDAQ:CAPT opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Captivision has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Captivision stock. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.10% of Captivision worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

