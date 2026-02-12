Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Stock Position Boosted by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,910 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $18,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,051.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 184,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

