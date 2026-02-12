Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $115.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.36.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE PAYC traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,898. Paycom Software has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $267.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average is $185.32. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Paycom Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Paycom Software this week:

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.