Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives $12.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.7333.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,642,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,173,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,942,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,709,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CTLP stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $771.85 million, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 17.32%.The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP), formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

