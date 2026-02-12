Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives $12.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.7333.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLP
Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.9%
CTLP stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $771.85 million, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 17.32%.The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP), formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.
At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.