Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$61.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.67.

TMX Group stock opened at C$45.78 on Monday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.20.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. TMX Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 25.80%.The company had revenue of C$457.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

