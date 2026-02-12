Camtek Ltd. $CAMT Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 217,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Camtek by 70.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Camtek from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.17.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $158.41 on Thursday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

