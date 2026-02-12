Cambria Endowment Style ETF (NASDAQ:ENDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cambria Endowment Style ETF (NASDAQ:ENDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,797 shares, a growth of 190.5% from the January 15th total of 6,127 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cambria Endowment Style ETF Stock Performance

ENDW opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Cambria Endowment Style ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

Get Cambria Endowment Style ETF alerts:

Cambria Endowment Style ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Cambria Endowment Style ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cambria Endowment Style ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Endowment Style ETF stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Endowment Style ETF ( NASDAQ:ENDW Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Cambria Endowment Style ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Cambria Endowment Style ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks income and capital appreciation by offering diversified, global exposure through an endowment-style investment approach. The fund invests across major global asset classes, including equities, fixed income, real assets, and alternatives, spanning U.S., foreign developed, and emerging markets. It targets notional exposure of 130%-150% of total assets, utilizing a dynamic mix of ETFs and futures contracts to capture opportunities across global markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Endowment Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Endowment Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.