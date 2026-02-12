Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$70.80 and last traded at C$70.76, with a volume of 37734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The firm has a market cap of C$763.51 million, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Calian Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of C$208.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

