Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$208.00 million for the quarter. Calian Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Here are the key takeaways from Calian Group’s conference call:

Record Q1 performance with CAD 208 million revenue (+12% YoY) and CAD 23 million adjusted EBITDA (+28%), lifting adjusted EBITDA margin to 11% .

revenue (+12% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA (+28%), lifting adjusted EBITDA margin to . Strong contract momentum and backlog — CAD 171 million in new signings, a backlog of CAD 1.4 billion , and wins including > CAD 30 million ground‑station and > CAD 35 million antenna contracts (including a German MoD Q/V‑band award).

in new signings, a backlog of , and wins including > ground‑station and > antenna contracts (including a German MoD Q/V‑band award). Simplified operating model into two segments — Defense & Space (~two‑thirds of revenue) and Essential Industries (~one‑third) — intended to accelerate integrated solutions and drive margin expansion toward exiting the year at double‑digit levels.

(~two‑thirds of revenue) and (~one‑third) — intended to accelerate integrated solutions and drive margin expansion toward exiting the year at double‑digit levels. Solid financial flexibility to fund growth and M&A — net debt of CAD 102 million (net debt/EBITDA ~1.2x), nearly CAD 250 million of available capacity, an active acquisition pipeline, and a temporary pause on buybacks to prioritize strategic deployments.

(net debt/EBITDA ~1.2x), nearly of available capacity, an active acquisition pipeline, and a temporary pause on buybacks to prioritize strategic deployments. Timing risk on Canadian defense upside — management sees growing demand and a forthcoming defense industrial plan but warns the precise timing and realization of Canadian opportunities remain uncertain and could delay expected revenue benefits.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CGY traded up C$3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.00. 99,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.90. The firm has a market cap of C$798.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$37.70 and a 52 week high of C$71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGY. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their target price on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.40.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

