Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 623,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Lincoln National by 39.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $155,363.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,187.75. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

