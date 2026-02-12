Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,215.32 and traded as high as GBX 1,240. Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,211, with a volume of 986,959 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,570 to GBX 1,590 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Burberry Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,340 to GBX 1,450 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,348.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,237.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,215.32.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burberry Group plc will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current year.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

