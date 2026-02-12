Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.81. Bunzl shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 55,403 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bunzl to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Bunzl to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Bunzl plc is a multinational distribution and outsourcing specialist headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company focuses on the supply of non-food consumable products to a broad range of end markets, serving as an intermediary between manufacturers and end users. Through its global network, Bunzl leverages its scale and expertise in supply chain management to provide customers with streamlined procurement, inventory management and logistics services.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key categories, including disposable packaging materials, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protective equipment, catering disposables and retail point-of-sale items.

