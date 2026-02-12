BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 180,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,772. Personalis has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 802,268 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 168,143 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 1,281,695 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 42.6% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,676,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

