BTIG Research Boosts Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $151.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $118.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.88% from the company’s previous close.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 18.3%

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.34. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $34,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,633.80. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $119,795.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,418.60. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,861 shares of company stock worth $354,730 in the last 90 days. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase 2b REZOLVE‑AD maintenance data showed durable and deep responses (EASI‑75, vIGA‑AD 0/1 and large increases in EASI‑100) for monthly and quarterly dosing and a favorable safety profile; Nektar said the results support advancing to a pivotal Phase 3 program. New REZOLVE-AD Maintenance Data

Phase 2b REZOLVE‑AD maintenance data showed durable and deep responses (EASI‑75, vIGA‑AD 0/1 and large increases in EASI‑100) for monthly and quarterly dosing and a favorable safety profile; Nektar said the results support advancing to a pivotal Phase 3 program. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street reaction: multiple firms raised ratings/price targets and reiterated buys (Citi reiterated a Buy with a $102 PT; BTIG and HC Wainwright increased targets materially), citing the trial data and attractive risk/reward in atopic dermatitis. Buy Rating on NKTR (TipRanks)

Wall Street reaction: multiple firms raised ratings/price targets and reiterated buys (Citi reiterated a Buy with a $102 PT; BTIG and HC Wainwright increased targets materially), citing the trial data and attractive risk/reward in atopic dermatitis. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage amplified bullish sentiment: Zacks and other outlets highlighted the upside after the data and revised some estimates upward, supporting the rally. Zacks: NKTR Soars 51.1%

Analyst and media coverage amplified bullish sentiment: Zacks and other outlets highlighted the upside after the data and revised some estimates upward, supporting the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Market mechanics: unusually high trading volume and elevated call‑option activity accompanied the move — this increases intraday volatility and could reflect short‑term speculative positioning rather than only long‑term conviction.

Market mechanics: unusually high trading volume and elevated call‑option activity accompanied the move — this increases intraday volatility and could reflect short‑term speculative positioning rather than only long‑term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Nektar announced a proposed $300M underwritten public offering (common stock and pre‑funded warrants). That raises dilution risk and can weigh on the stock despite strong clinical news. Proposed Public Offering (PR Newswire)

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

