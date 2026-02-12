Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19. Bruker has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.61 million. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 7,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,365. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

