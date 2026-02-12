Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.43, but opened at $39.16. Bruker shares last traded at $38.5980, with a volume of 920,030 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Bruker had a positive return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,395.60. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,074,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,682,000 after purchasing an additional 476,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 13.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,746,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,142,000 after purchasing an additional 336,026 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 7.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -241.24, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

