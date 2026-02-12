Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Releases Earnings Results

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Price Performance

BNT stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $46.88. 17,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 201.22 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Wealth Solutions has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 1,507.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 249,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $9,746,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.