Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $97.20

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Textron from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 191.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

