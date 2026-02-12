Brokerages Set Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th.

Shares of FLGT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $30,454.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,995,373.70. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 349,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,248.80. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,572 shares of company stock worth $454,112 in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2,984,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,522,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 311,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company’s infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.

Fulgent’s product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.

