Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $160.50

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.2857.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9%

DHI opened at $163.68 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.