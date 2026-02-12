Brokerages Set Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Target Price at $6.80

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 37,755 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $75,132.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,764.18. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,818 shares of company stock worth $285,057. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 190,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,526.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 164,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ABOS stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform that integrates chemoproteomics, high-throughput screening and computational chemistry, the company seeks to identify and optimize compounds that selectively modulate pathological protein aggregation. Its approach is designed to address the underlying biology of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related proteinopathies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple lead candidates at various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.