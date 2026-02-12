British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.14 and traded as high as GBX 419.60. British Land shares last traded at GBX 417, with a volume of 3,860,371 shares traded.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 308 target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 495 target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 424 price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 441.50.

British Land Trading Down 2.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 403.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59.

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 15.40 earnings per share for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current year.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 per share, for a total transaction of £9,751.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,254. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

