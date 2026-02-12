BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA) Short Interest Down 51.5% in January

BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,107 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 4,342 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrilliA stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

BRIA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. BrilliA has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

BrilliA Inc engages in the design, development and manufacturing of residential and commercial ventilation and range hood systems. The company’s core product line includes ducted and ductless range hoods, ceiling-mounted and wall-mounted ventilation fans, heat sensors, remote controls and a variety of grille and lighting accessories. BrilliA focuses on combining innovative airflow technology with modern design elements to address both new construction and retrofit applications.

In addition to its ventilation business, BrilliA offers a selection of complementary home improvement products that enhance indoor air quality and kitchen functionality.

