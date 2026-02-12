BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.5167.

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.10 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded BrightView from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

NYSE BV opened at $13.96 on Thursday. BrightView has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -698.20 and a beta of 1.28.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.91 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 1.90%.BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Cornog acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $441,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 142,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,129.96. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 54.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BrightView by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

