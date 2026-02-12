Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,666 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 15th total of 23,625 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of retirement and protection solutions, formed in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company focuses on helping individuals and families secure their financial futures through a range of insurance and annuity products. Since its inception, Brighthouse Financial has operated independently, building its own brand and capabilities in the quickly evolving retirement-services market.

The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and distribution of fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities and other guaranteed retirement-income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.