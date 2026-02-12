Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,666 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 15th total of 23,625 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of retirement and protection solutions, formed in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company focuses on helping individuals and families secure their financial futures through a range of insurance and annuity products. Since its inception, Brighthouse Financial has operated independently, building its own brand and capabilities in the quickly evolving retirement-services market.
The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and distribution of fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities and other guaranteed retirement-income products.
