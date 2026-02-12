Brendan Mulligan Sells 5,227 Shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 5,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $130,675.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 850,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,262,225. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brendan Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Brendan Mulligan sold 7,671 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $190,701.06.

On Thursday, January 15th, Brendan Mulligan sold 5,666 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $181,425.32.

On Monday, January 5th, Brendan Mulligan sold 5,666 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $211,058.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, Brendan Mulligan sold 6,793 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $252,767.53.

On Monday, December 15th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $152,182.80.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $161,098.56.

On Monday, December 1st, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,343 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $331,209.35.

On Monday, November 17th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,299 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $160,309.71.

Shares of Figma stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,593,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $142.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Figma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,682,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Figma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Figma by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,078,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Figma from $70.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Figma from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

