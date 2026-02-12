Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $1.42, Zacks reports.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $6.66 on Thursday, hitting $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.13.

BDRBF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bombardier to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

