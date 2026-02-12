BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAYC. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $116.83 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $566,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Paycom Software by 10,106.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

