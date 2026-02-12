Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 3,131 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $60,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,898.92. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,049 shares of company stock worth $98,716. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted strong loan performance and a 99% performing portfolio, and said it will continue portfolio rotation while targeting higher loan originations — a credit-quality and growth signal investors like. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Loan Performance …
- Positive Sentiment: Blackstone Mortgage announced roughly $7 billion of new investments in 2025 and reported a 21% total return — supports growth and demonstrates deployment momentum. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports $7B in New Investments in 2025, 21% Total Return
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a Buy on BXMT, which can support near-term demand for the stock. BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released its Q4 slide deck and held an earnings call — useful for detail but largely informational unless new guidance emerges. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and coverage are available (multiple outlets) — helpful for parsing management’s commentary on originations, credit and capital deployment. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP/distributable EPS showed volatility: some reports flag a negative EPS figure driven by charge-offs and accounting items, which raises questions about distributable earnings sustainability and dividend coverage. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Full-year distributable EPS was impacted (company disclosed distributable EPS variability and prior-to-charge-offs measures), a metric investors watch closely for REIT dividend safety. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.
The firm’s core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.
