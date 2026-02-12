BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $9.72. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 30,447 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.
The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.
