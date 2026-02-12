BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2026

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTAGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $9.72. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 30,447 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4,095.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,396 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.

The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.