BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $9.72. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 30,447 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4,095.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,396 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.

The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.

