BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 47,017 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the January 15th total of 95,786 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 673,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 630.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

